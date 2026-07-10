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Previous
Photo 3609
Setting Sun
Setting sun across local fields tonight.
It has been very hot today, the car temperature gauge reading 38°C this afternoon!
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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13
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7
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6
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Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th July 2026 9:14pm
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sunset
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
July 10th, 2026
Jo Worboys
Beautiful sky...that is way too hot isn't it
July 10th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
certainly is! I’ve melted & am now a puddle 😜
July 10th, 2026
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
July 10th, 2026
KV
ace
Beautiful sunset
July 10th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely scene!
July 10th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
July 10th, 2026
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