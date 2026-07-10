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Setting Sun by carole_sandford
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Setting Sun

Setting sun across local fields tonight.
It has been very hot today, the car temperature gauge reading 38°C this afternoon!
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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bkb in the city ace
Great capture
July 10th, 2026  
Jo Worboys
Beautiful sky...that is way too hot isn't it
July 10th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
@365projectorgjoworboys certainly is! I’ve melted & am now a puddle 😜
July 10th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
July 10th, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful sunset
July 10th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely scene!
July 10th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
July 10th, 2026  
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