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Fading by carole_sandford
Photo 3610

Fading

Garden roses past their best, but I love the colour intensity & distribution on the fading flowers.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beverley ace
still bursting with beauty... love the gentle colours
July 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delicately beautiful
July 11th, 2026  
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