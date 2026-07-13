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Previous
Photo 3612
Green Woodpecker
There were actually two in the garden this evening, but I didn’t manage to get them together. Quite like his tilted head pose.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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14
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5
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1
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th July 2026 4:51pm
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green
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garden
,
woodpecker
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
July 13th, 2026
Phil Sandford
ace
Nice capture of the Yaffle. We must have ants in the lawn.
July 13th, 2026
Beverley
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my first time of seeing a green woodpecker... & very beautiful one it is too...
July 13th, 2026
Pat Knowles
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What a lovely bird. He’s very green & looks quite a big bird. I’ve seen the black, red & white one on our bird tables regularly but not a green one!
July 13th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Oh my, he's gorgeous! Wonderful capture.
July 13th, 2026
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