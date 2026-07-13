Previous
Green Woodpecker by carole_sandford
Photo 3612

Green Woodpecker

There were actually two in the garden this evening, but I didn’t manage to get them together. Quite like his tilted head pose.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
July 13th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Nice capture of the Yaffle. We must have ants in the lawn.
July 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
my first time of seeing a green woodpecker... & very beautiful one it is too...
July 13th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
What a lovely bird. He’s very green & looks quite a big bird. I’ve seen the black, red & white one on our bird tables regularly but not a green one!
July 13th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh my, he's gorgeous! Wonderful capture.
July 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact