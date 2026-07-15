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Previous
Photo 3614
Birthplace of the tank
Ruston & Hornsby, based in Lincoln, assisted in building the first military tanks & aircraft during WW1.
This sculpture is on a roundabout in Lincoln.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Years 1 to 10
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th July 2026 7:09pm
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tanks
LManning (Laura)
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How interesting!
July 15th, 2026
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