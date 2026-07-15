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Birthplace of the tank by carole_sandford
Photo 3614

Birthplace of the tank

Ruston & Hornsby, based in Lincoln, assisted in building the first military tanks & aircraft during WW1.
This sculpture is on a roundabout in Lincoln.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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LManning (Laura) ace
How interesting!
July 15th, 2026  
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