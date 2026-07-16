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Previous
Photo 3615
Agapanthus
I didn’t take a photo today, this is from a few days ago.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th July 2026 2:47pm
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agapanthus
Phil Howcroft
ace
agapanthus are so pretty carole
July 16th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 16th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
July 16th, 2026
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