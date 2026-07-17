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Previous
Photo 3616
Red & Blue
Crocosmia with Echinops in the background. It’s been another pretty warm day, supposed to be cooler tomorrow….
Best seen on black.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th July 2026 2:33pm
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garden
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crocosmia
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echinops
LManning (Laura)
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That's a terrific combo.
July 17th, 2026
Kate
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Nice light
July 17th, 2026
Babs
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Gorgeous colours
July 17th, 2026
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