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Red & Blue by carole_sandford
Photo 3616

Red & Blue

Crocosmia with Echinops in the background. It’s been another pretty warm day, supposed to be cooler tomorrow….
Best seen on black.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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LManning (Laura) ace
That's a terrific combo.
July 17th, 2026  
Kate ace
Nice light
July 17th, 2026  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours
July 17th, 2026  
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