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Previous
Photo 3617
Is it a baby?
I think it is, or it maybe a scruffy adult. Definitely a robin though, on the squirrel proof, fat ball feeder.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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21
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8
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2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th July 2026 4:06pm
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baby
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garden
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robin
Beverley
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such cute sweet photo...
July 18th, 2026
Dorothy
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Having a good feed.
July 18th, 2026
Paul J
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Cute little guy.
July 18th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
July 18th, 2026
Monica
It's cute
July 18th, 2026
Phil Sandford
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Lovely capture
July 18th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
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I'd say that it is a juvenile.
July 18th, 2026
Renee Salamon
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Great capture, he does look young and fluffy
July 18th, 2026
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