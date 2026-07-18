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Is it a baby? by carole_sandford
Photo 3617

Is it a baby?

I think it is, or it maybe a scruffy adult. Definitely a robin though, on the squirrel proof, fat ball feeder.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beverley ace
such cute sweet photo...
July 18th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Having a good feed.
July 18th, 2026  
Paul J ace
Cute little guy.
July 18th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 18th, 2026  
Monica
It's cute
July 18th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely capture
July 18th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
I'd say that it is a juvenile.
July 18th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture, he does look young and fluffy
July 18th, 2026  
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