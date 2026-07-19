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Second visit by carole_sandford
Photo 3618

Second visit

May not be one that’s already visited of course, but I like to think it is. This one is a lady, the males have a red line, where this one has a black line from its beak to under its eye.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Susan ace
You don't say where you saw this, but I am fascinated to know what kind of bird this is and where you saw it. Great photo
July 19th, 2026  
Kate ace
Have you given the bird a name since it’s part of the family now?
July 19th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Most beautiful eyes
July 19th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful bird
July 19th, 2026  
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