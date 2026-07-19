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Previous
Photo 3618
Second visit
May not be one that’s already visited of course, but I like to think it is. This one is a lady, the males have a red line, where this one has a black line from its beak to under its eye.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th July 2026 8:54am
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green
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woodpecker
Susan
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You don't say where you saw this, but I am fascinated to know what kind of bird this is and where you saw it. Great photo
July 19th, 2026
Kate
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Have you given the bird a name since it’s part of the family now?
July 19th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Most beautiful eyes
July 19th, 2026
Danette Thompson
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Beautiful bird
July 19th, 2026
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