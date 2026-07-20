Previous
Bad hair day by carole_sandford
Photo 3619

Bad hair day

This duckling had just been under the water.
Willingham Woods this afternoon.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
991% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw bless, a sure way to cool his head ! fav
July 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact