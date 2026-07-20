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Previous
Photo 3619
Bad hair day
This duckling had just been under the water.
Willingham Woods this afternoon.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Years 1 to 10
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th July 2026 1:49pm
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woods
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mallard
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Beryl Lloyd
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Aaw bless, a sure way to cool his head ! fav
July 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
July 20th, 2026
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