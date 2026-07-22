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Previous
Photo 3621
Row upon row
Visited a sunflower trail today. Sunflowers as far as the eye can see.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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14
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5
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3
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Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd July 2026 3:32pm
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trail
,
sunflowers
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture
July 22nd, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture of these beauties
July 22nd, 2026
Corinne C
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Superb fill-the-frame shot
July 22nd, 2026
moni kozi
Such photogenic subjects fell in the aperture of an artist! Cogratulations!
July 22nd, 2026
Dorothy
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Stunning!
July 22nd, 2026
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