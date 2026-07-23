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Previous
Photo 3622
Dahlia
A frame full of dahlia. They are just starting to bloom.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd July 2026 5:46pm
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flower
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garden
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dahlia
Michelle
Beautiful capture
July 23rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous frame filling capture ;
July 23rd, 2026
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