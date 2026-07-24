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Previous
Photo 3623
Blue Tit
There were quite a few of these flitting around this evening.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th July 2026 3:55pm
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blue
,
garden
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tit
Beverley
ace
gorgeous capture... happy playing in your garden.
July 24th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture of this cutie
July 24th, 2026
Kate
ace
Great composition and details
July 24th, 2026
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