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Blue Tit by carole_sandford
Photo 3623

Blue Tit

There were quite a few of these flitting around this evening.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beverley ace
gorgeous capture... happy playing in your garden.
July 24th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture of this cutie
July 24th, 2026  
Kate ace
Great composition and details
July 24th, 2026  
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