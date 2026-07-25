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Bee by carole_sandford
Photo 3624

Bee

The lavender is starting to fade, as are a lot of our flowers due to this hot weather, which shows no signs of departing just yet. The bees are still making the most of it though.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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