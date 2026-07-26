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Previous
Photo 3625
Castle Square
Stood under a maple tree, looking towards Exchequer Gate & the Cathedral.
Phil & I had Sunday lunch just around the corner & then had a wander around the cathedral.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Years 1 to 10
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th July 2026 1:04pm
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