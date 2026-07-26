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Castle Square by carole_sandford
Photo 3625

Castle Square

Stood under a maple tree, looking towards Exchequer Gate & the Cathedral.
Phil & I had Sunday lunch just around the corner & then had a wander around the cathedral.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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