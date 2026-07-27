Previous
Newark Castle by carole_sandford
Photo 3626

Newark Castle

Taken from the side of the River Trent. I like the reflections.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
993% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful reflection
July 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact