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Photo 3626
Newark Castle
Taken from the side of the River Trent. I like the reflections.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th July 2026 3:47pm
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newark
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castle
JackieR
ace
Beautiful reflection
July 27th, 2026
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