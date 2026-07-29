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Cosmos by carole_sandford
Photo 3628

Cosmos

Our cosmos were beautiful last year, but they don’t seem to be doing so well this year.
I had only seen white ones & then today I noticed this beauty, such a pretty pink.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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JackieR ace
Very vibrant, difficult to miss! Mine didn't last long down here and are now brown twigs!
July 29th, 2026  
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