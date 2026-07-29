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Previous
Photo 3628
Cosmos
Our cosmos were beautiful last year, but they don’t seem to be doing so well this year.
I had only seen white ones & then today I noticed this beauty, such a pretty pink.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Years 1 to 10
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th July 2026 1:14pm
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pink
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cosmos
JackieR
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Very vibrant, difficult to miss! Mine didn't last long down here and are now brown twigs!
July 29th, 2026
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