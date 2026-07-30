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Cloudy & humid! by carole_sandford
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Cloudy & humid!

Today has been cloudy & humid. If only those clouds were rain bearing! From about 5pm the sun is shining & we have blue skies with a cooling breeze - it ain’t gonna rain! Everywhere is dry & parched looking after no rain for nearly two months!
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a glorious summer's landscape . Similar here - quite cloudy but very humid and muggy !!!!!!!!!!
July 30th, 2026  
JackieR ace
We have had dark clouds, but they moved up north!!

A very arid landscape beautifully captured
July 30th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely summer/early harvest scene. I've just had to rush out and tidy away things in the garden, as it was raining. I even got wet but It didn't last long.
July 30th, 2026  
Susan Klassen
Lovely scene. It’s not humid where we are but very dry.
July 30th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Exactly the same over here in Herefordshire! Lovely rural capture though.
July 30th, 2026  
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