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Previous
Photo 3629
Cloudy & humid!
Today has been cloudy & humid. If only those clouds were rain bearing! From about 5pm the sun is shining & we have blue skies with a cooling breeze - it ain’t gonna rain! Everywhere is dry & parched looking after no rain for nearly two months!
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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30th July 2026 3:32pm
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Beryl Lloyd
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Such a glorious summer's landscape . Similar here - quite cloudy but very humid and muggy !!!!!!!!!!
July 30th, 2026
JackieR
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We have had dark clouds, but they moved up north!!
A very arid landscape beautifully captured
July 30th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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What a lovely summer/early harvest scene. I've just had to rush out and tidy away things in the garden, as it was raining. I even got wet but It didn't last long.
July 30th, 2026
Susan Klassen
Lovely scene. It’s not humid where we are but very dry.
July 30th, 2026
Sue Cooper
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Exactly the same over here in Herefordshire! Lovely rural capture though.
July 30th, 2026
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A very arid landscape beautifully captured