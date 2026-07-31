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Covered! by carole_sandford
Photo 3630

Covered!

A bee on the Cosmos, covered in pollen, looks as if it’s been rolling in it!
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Pat Knowles ace
Good haul there. Love it! I’m impressed how much pollen is there too…..it looks quite amazing close up like that,
July 31st, 2026  
moni kozi
Gorgeous!
July 31st, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Fabulous capture!
July 31st, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
July 31st, 2026  
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