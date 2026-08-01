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Previous
Photo 3631
Pigeon
We get a fair few pigeons in the garden. This is taken from the snug, through the conservatory & into the garden.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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4
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3
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2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
31st July 2026 3:15pm
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garden
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pigeon
Beryl Lloyd
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Gorgeous capture as he sits proudly on the garden fork ! fav
August 1st, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely capture fv!
August 1st, 2026
Michelle
He’s posing nicely for you, lovely capture
August 1st, 2026
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