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Pigeon by carole_sandford
Photo 3631

Pigeon

We get a fair few pigeons in the garden. This is taken from the snug, through the conservatory & into the garden.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous capture as he sits proudly on the garden fork ! fav
August 1st, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
August 1st, 2026  
Michelle
He’s posing nicely for you, lovely capture
August 1st, 2026  
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