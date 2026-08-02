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Previous
Photo 3632
Fluttering By
Waited a while for this Red Admiral butterfly to turn around, but it never did, so had to take a photo before it flew off. It’s markings can be seen clearly though & I like the pov.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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11
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4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd August 2026 11:47am
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Joan Robillard
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Lovely
August 2nd, 2026
Corinne C
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Beautiful
August 2nd, 2026
Diana
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Fabulous capture and pov.
August 2nd, 2026
gloria jones
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Super shot, composition
August 2nd, 2026
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