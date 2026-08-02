Previous
Fluttering By by carole_sandford
Photo 3632

Fluttering By

Waited a while for this Red Admiral butterfly to turn around, but it never did, so had to take a photo before it flew off. It’s markings can be seen clearly though & I like the pov.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
995% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
August 2nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and pov.
August 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super shot, composition
August 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact