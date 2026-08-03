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Previous
Photo 3633
So Close
It’s quite fascinating how a sun flower centre looks up close! So many textures & a bonus bee too.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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21
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7
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5
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd August 2026 11:43am
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Corinne C
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Wow superb macro! Big Fav!
August 3rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Wow , such a wonderful macro shot - so much detail and a bee ! fav
August 3rd, 2026
Phil Sandford
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Gorgeous
August 3rd, 2026
carol white
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A lovely macro shot. Fav 😊
August 3rd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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super!
August 3rd, 2026
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture of this beauty
August 3rd, 2026
Dorothy
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Brilliant!
August 3rd, 2026
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