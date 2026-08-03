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So Close by carole_sandford
Photo 3633

So Close

It’s quite fascinating how a sun flower centre looks up close! So many textures & a bonus bee too.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Corinne C ace
Wow superb macro! Big Fav!
August 3rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow , such a wonderful macro shot - so much detail and a bee ! fav
August 3rd, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
August 3rd, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely macro shot. Fav 😊
August 3rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
super!
August 3rd, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture of this beauty
August 3rd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Brilliant!
August 3rd, 2026  
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