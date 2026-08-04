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Previous
Photo 3634
Young Dunnock
I sat briefly in the garden this afternoon, hoping the bird life would oblige. This youngster did! They tend to sit still longer than the adults.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th August 2026 2:24pm
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dunnock
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Monica
Lovely!
August 4th, 2026
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