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Young Dunnock by carole_sandford
Photo 3634

Young Dunnock

I sat briefly in the garden this afternoon, hoping the bird life would oblige. This youngster did! They tend to sit still longer than the adults.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Monica
Lovely!
August 4th, 2026  
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