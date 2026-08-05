Previous
Unfurling by carole_sandford
Photo 3635

Unfurling

This is actually the same dahlia that Phil posted today, but taken a day before when the petals were still unfurling.
Best on black
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
995% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely...great colors
August 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious photography
August 5th, 2026  
Hazel ace
Really lovely!
August 5th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
August 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Soo beautiful… perfect shot
August 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact