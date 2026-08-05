Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3635
Unfurling
This is actually the same dahlia that Phil posted today, but taken a day before when the petals were still unfurling.
Best on black
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5418
photos
171
followers
136
following
995% complete
View this month »
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
Latest from all albums
3632
1676
3633
105
3634
1677
1678
3635
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th August 2026 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
dahlia
gloria jones
ace
Lovely...great colors
August 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious photography
August 5th, 2026
Hazel
ace
Really lovely!
August 5th, 2026
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
August 5th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful… perfect shot
August 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close