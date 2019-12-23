Sign up
Doddington Hall Church
This will have been the church that the people living in the “big house” would have used for worship. Used by the village now, but visible from the walled vegetable garden. A nice reflection in the duck pond.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1666
photos
137
followers
130
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st December 2019 12:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
church
,
reflections
,
pond
,
doddington
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture of the church and its reflection in the duck pond ! A lovely composition ! fav
December 23rd, 2019
Phil Sandford
ace
Love the reflection
December 23rd, 2019
