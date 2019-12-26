Previous
Next
House Through the Trees by carole_sandford
128 / 365

House Through the Trees

Another From Doddington. The house through the trees, with a watery winters sun evident too. Nice on black.
Many thanks for all your recent likes & favs, much appreciated. Also thanks for kind words when I wasn’t well x
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise