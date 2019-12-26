Sign up
Previous
Next
128 / 365
House Through the Trees
Another From Doddington. The house through the trees, with a watery winters sun evident too. Nice on black.
Many thanks for all your recent likes & favs, much appreciated. Also thanks for kind words when I wasn’t well x
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1669
photos
137
followers
130
following
35% complete
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
123
437
124
438
125
126
127
128
Views
9
1
This Year
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
21st December 2019 12:31pm
winter
,
sun
,
house
,
gardens
,
doddington
