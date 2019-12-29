Previous
Next
Poinsettia by carole_sandford
131 / 365

Poinsettia

Definitely not such a good plant this year! Has dropped leaves from the start! Ok for now though.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Such lovely plants.
December 29th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise