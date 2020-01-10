Sign up
Stunt Exit
There are two planes here, having just passed each other at very close quarters. They roll as they come out of this. It’s over so quick, what you actually capture is pure luck. Rather liked the closeness of this!
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1688
photos
140
followers
133
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
10th January 2020 4:03pm
Tags
flight
,
planes
,
arrows
,
aerodynamics
Phil Sandford
ace
Amazingballs !!!
January 10th, 2020
