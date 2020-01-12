Previous
Late Lunch by carole_sandford
145 / 365

Late Lunch

Woody eating lunch in the afternoon sunshine.
Nice on black.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great light and clarity. Striking on black!
January 12th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super visitor to your garden and a beautiful capture of detail in the sunshine ! fav
January 12th, 2020  
