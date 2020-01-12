Sign up
Previous
Next
145 / 365
Late Lunch
Woody eating lunch in the afternoon sunshine.
Nice on black.
Many thanks for all your recent comments & favs, always much appreciated!
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
2
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1691
photos
140
followers
134
following
39% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
12th January 2020 2:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
nuts
,
woodpecker
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great light and clarity. Striking on black!
January 12th, 2020
January 12th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super visitor to your garden and a beautiful capture of detail in the sunshine ! fav
January 12th, 2020
January 12th, 2020
