52 Week Challenge - Architecture

Another for the 52 week challenge. Taken from Lucy Tower car park in Lincoln. This building I think, is a product of the 1960’s and is listed, so not able to be knocked down, which I am pleased about, because too often things from recent history are destroyed! In the time that we have lived in Lincoln, around 22years, this building has been a car show room & a library. It is now an Italian, chain, restaurant. It certainly adds a bit of interest.