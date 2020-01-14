Sparrow-hawk in the Rain

Another grey and rainy day! I decided that as it wasn’t a day conducive to going out that I would do some ironing. I glanced out of the kitchen window & there in the Magnolia tree was this beauty! Phil’s camera was on the side complete with large telephoto lens & I decided if I went to get mine the bird would be long gone when I got back, so I took the chance that he would let me have the photos off his camera & used his! He relinquished them relatively easy, hence my offering for today! 😂