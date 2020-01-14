Previous
Sparrow-hawk in the Rain by carole_sandford
Sparrow-hawk in the Rain

Another grey and rainy day! I decided that as it wasn’t a day conducive to going out that I would do some ironing. I glanced out of the kitchen window & there in the Magnolia tree was this beauty! Phil’s camera was on the side complete with large telephoto lens & I decided if I went to get mine the bird would be long gone when I got back, so I took the chance that he would let me have the photos off his camera & used his! He relinquished them relatively easy, hence my offering for today! 😂
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Phil Sandford ace
Great capture
January 14th, 2020  
JackieR ace
law states person who took the photo has copyright no matter who owns camera. Good call - great shot

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/13/photographer-centre-bizarre-court-battle-reveals-sued-monkey/
January 14th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh lovely!
January 14th, 2020  
Louise ace
That's a super capture!
January 14th, 2020  
Kristin
Great blues purples and greens! Well captured with that telephoto! fav.
January 14th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super find and capture - such a beautiful bird just sitting there !
January 14th, 2020  
tony gig
Great capture.
January 14th, 2020  
