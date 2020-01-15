Sign up
Previous
Next
148 / 365
Sunset
Taken this evening when I was on my way to meet Phil at the supermarket. I have often used this lane & it’s trees ,sunsets etc in my project before.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1695
photos
141
followers
134
following
View this month »
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
Latest from all albums
441
144
442
145
146
147
148
443
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
This Year
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
15th January 2020 4:01pm
Tags
sunset
,
today
,
evening
,
welton
John Sutton
ace
Lovely sky 🙂
January 15th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Stunning
January 15th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
so much to look at in the sky with the layers of cloud cover and the beautiful sunset.
January 15th, 2020
