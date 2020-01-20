Sign up
Previous
Next
153 / 365
Sunny Blue Tit
I didn’t manage to put a picture up yesterday so a fill in picture.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1703
photos
142
followers
135
following
42% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
12th January 2020 2:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
tit
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice
January 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful one too!
January 21st, 2020
