Previous
Next
Enid by carole_sandford
155 / 365

Enid

The five front Red Arrows, known as Enid, named after Enid Blyton’s Famous Five author. This was a fly past at the end of their display before peaking off one by one to come into land. A 12 hour working day today, hence a picture from yesterday.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wonderful balance in your shot
January 22nd, 2020  
Debra ace
Wow, well done! Fav
January 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise