157 / 365
If I sit very still she’ll think I’m a bird!
When I first spotted this critter, he was stretched over to the feeder with his white belly on show, by the time I got my camera he was sat like this!
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th January 2020 11:36am
Tags
squirrel
winter
garden
feeder
Beryl Lloyd
Great shot - crafty little critter - ha ha !
January 25th, 2020
Lou Ann
A great capture. He’s a pretty squirrel, our’s are a very ordinary brown. I like your’s better, ha.
January 25th, 2020
