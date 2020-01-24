Previous
Next
If I sit very still she’ll think I’m a bird! by carole_sandford
157 / 365

If I sit very still she’ll think I’m a bird!

When I first spotted this critter, he was stretched over to the feeder with his white belly on show, by the time I got my camera he was sat like this!
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot - crafty little critter - ha ha !
January 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A great capture. He’s a pretty squirrel, our’s are a very ordinary brown. I like your’s better, ha.
January 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise