Hydrangea Head by carole_sandford
Hydrangea Head

I always think they maintain their beauty even during their demise.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Carole Sandford

Vesna
Beautiful photo!
January 30th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
January 30th, 2020  
