Previous
Next
163 / 365
Hydrangea Head
I always think they maintain their beauty even during their demise.
Many thanks for your recent comments & favs.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1716
photos
145
followers
136
following
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
158
159
10
160
448
161
162
163
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
26th January 2020 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
head
,
garden
,
hydrangea
Vesna
Beautiful photo!
January 30th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
January 30th, 2020
