Snowdrops & Aconites by carole_sandford
Snowdrops & Aconites

They appear on the banks of the old Moat at Buslingthorpe every year. The old disused church there, has a somewhat overgrown graveyard & this carpet of flowers is at the back & down the sloping sides to the moat.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
