The Colours of Spring by carole_sandford
167 / 365

The Colours of Spring

I love all the bright colours of these tulips. Nice to see on another dreary day!
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
@carole_sandford
Photo Details

judith deacon ace
So bright and cheerful on a dreary wet day here.
February 3rd, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful. You’ve got the lighting perfect again
February 3rd, 2020  
Wendy ace
Beautiful shot of colour on a dull and dreary winter day! Your lighting is perfect, like Phil says - but I think you could have used a smaller aperture to get a better focus. Either that or step away from the flowers for better DoF and then cropped the shot.
Hope you are not offended ...
February 3rd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_sandford this was the natural light of the conservatory too, didn’t use the artificial lights.
February 3rd, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous, colorful still life
February 3rd, 2020  
