Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
167 / 365
The Colours of Spring
I love all the bright colours of these tulips. Nice to see on another dreary day!
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1721
photos
143
followers
137
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Latest from all albums
161
162
163
164
165
449
166
167
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd February 2020 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
bright
,
tulips
judith deacon
ace
So bright and cheerful on a dreary wet day here.
February 3rd, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful. You’ve got the lighting perfect again
February 3rd, 2020
Wendy
ace
Beautiful shot of colour on a dull and dreary winter day! Your lighting is perfect, like Phil says - but I think you could have used a smaller aperture to get a better focus. Either that or step away from the flowers for better DoF and then cropped the shot.
Hope you are not offended ...
February 3rd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
this was the natural light of the conservatory too, didn’t use the artificial lights.
February 3rd, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous, colorful still life
February 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Hope you are not offended ...