Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
168 / 365
Roll Back Practice
It must be tuesday & I must be a day off again!
The jet with the smoke, had come out from between the right hand two & rolled over the far right one. Todays practice display was kept low, due to low cloud & rubbish light. Entertaining though.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1723
photos
143
followers
137
following
46% complete
View this month »
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Latest from all albums
163
164
165
449
166
167
168
450
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th February 2020 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
practice
,
arrows
,
rollback
,
scampton
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture
February 4th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Wonderful. Easy fav
February 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close