Roll Back Practice by carole_sandford
Roll Back Practice

It must be tuesday & I must be a day off again!
The jet with the smoke, had come out from between the right hand two & rolled over the far right one. Todays practice display was kept low, due to low cloud & rubbish light. Entertaining though.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Carole Sandford

gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
February 4th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Wonderful. Easy fav
February 4th, 2020  
