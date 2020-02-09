Sign up
New Life
Today I have heeded warnings about not going out, unless you have to! I didn’t have to! So, you have a picture from yesterday. New life on a tree....
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
8th February 2020 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Diana
ace
Good that you stayed home and posted this wonderful shot!
February 9th, 2020
Mave
A lovely shot with good dof
February 9th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
Very wise, I didn’t go outside either except to take a couple of photos - needs must when you’re a 365er 😂🤣
February 9th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A sure day at home today , and a beautiful capture of this wonderful flowering bush ! Great focus and clarity and bokeh - fav
February 9th, 2020
