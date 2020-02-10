Previous
Lace Lantern by carole_sandford
Lace Lantern

This is a Chinese Lantern, having lost all its orange colour & become this delicate lace orb. It’s sitting on a bed of moss, where I put it for a better view. Quite like the textures.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
JackieR ace
Fabulous macro
February 10th, 2020  
julia ace
One of my favourite subjects for a mscro shot..
February 10th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous subject and nicely composed and captured !
February 10th, 2020  
