Lace Lantern
This is a Chinese Lantern, having lost all its orange colour & become this delicate lace orb. It’s sitting on a bed of moss, where I put it for a better view. Quite like the textures.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
chinese
,
lantern
JackieR
ace
Fabulous macro
February 10th, 2020
julia
ace
One of my favourite subjects for a mscro shot..
February 10th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous subject and nicely composed and captured !
February 10th, 2020
