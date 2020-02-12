Sign up
100 years ago today.....
.... my lovely Dad was born. He is no longer with us, but I thought I had to acknowledge the day.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
