100 years ago today..... by carole_sandford
176 / 365

100 years ago today.....

.... my lovely Dad was born. He is no longer with us, but I thought I had to acknowledge the day.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
