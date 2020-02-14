Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
178 / 365
Roses are Red
Well the ones I received for Valentines day were. Thanks Phil x
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1734
photos
144
followers
137
following
48% complete
View this month »
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Latest from all albums
172
451
173
174
175
176
177
178
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th February 2020 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
romance
,
valentines
,
roses
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! what a beautiful red rose - he did you proud Carole ! fav
February 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close