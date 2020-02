Lucy-Anne, nearly nine!

Have her & her sister staying for the next couple of days. She is 9 years old on Thursday & a real chatterbox! She amazes me with some of the stuff she comes out with. In the car today, she was telling me about a tsunami that occurred in Indonesia in 2004, & saying that’s what they call an earthquake when it’s under the sea! I don’t think I spoke of such things at nearly nine!