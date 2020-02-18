Previous
Next
Coloured smoke on! by carole_sandford
182 / 365

Coloured smoke on!

Synchro pair again, but today they had their coloured smoke on. I also got into a better position.
Took the kids along & they enjoyed it too.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Richard Brown ace
Great shot your getting good at this :) fav
February 18th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Great shot
February 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise