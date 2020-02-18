Sign up
182 / 365
Coloured smoke on!
Synchro pair again, but today they had their coloured smoke on. I also got into a better position.
Took the kids along & they enjoyed it too.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1740
photos
144
followers
136
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th February 2020 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
display
,
planes
,
arrows
,
pair
,
synchro
Richard Brown
ace
Great shot your getting good at this :) fav
February 18th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Great shot
February 18th, 2020
