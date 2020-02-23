Sign up
187 / 365
No blue skies....
....so have to make do with a blue flower instead! This one of a few fake flowers that sit in our conservatory.
Another to catch up from the last few days.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
fake
