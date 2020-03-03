Sign up
196 / 365
Satsumas
For orange Tuesday. I can eat these, but not the big oranges. It’s not the taste that I don’t like it’s the texture!
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1759
photos
147
followers
137
following
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Phil Sandford
ace
Perfect for today. Reminded me of the classic joke .......
“Did you know that nothing rhymes with orange”
“No it doesn’t”
I’ll get my coat. 🤣🤣
March 3rd, 2020
