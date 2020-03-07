Purple

There are so many shades that qualify as a variation of purple & all so different!

It has taken me ages to get the light anywhere near right & I’m still not really happy with this! I don’t like taking pictures when there is no daylight at all & shots varied from decidedly pink to washed out purple! This one was taken in the light box & I couldn’t get the background as dark as I wanted. I have been at work for twelve hours & probably don’t have the patience at this time of night!

Tagging this for rainbow & 52wc, which has the theme of NQR - not quite right.