Sunshine green by carole_sandford
Sunshine green

Today’s rainbow shot. There was some sunshine coming through the back door this afternoon, so I moved our fern plant to a place where I could take advantage of it & this is the result.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Carole Sandford

Diana ace
wonderful green tones.
March 12th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice
March 12th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the light is lovely :)
March 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Ooh that is very tropical looking
March 12th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful choice for your green day !
March 12th, 2020  
