205 / 365
Sunshine green
Today’s rainbow shot. There was some sunshine coming through the back door this afternoon, so I moved our fern plant to a place where I could take advantage of it & this is the result.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1771
photos
149
followers
140
following
56% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
12th March 2020 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
fern
,
rainbow2020
Diana
ace
wonderful green tones.
March 12th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice
March 12th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the light is lovely :)
March 12th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Ooh that is very tropical looking
March 12th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful choice for your green day !
March 12th, 2020
