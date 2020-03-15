Tea Break

I took this at work on Friday with today’s rainbow in mind. The cakes were made by our admin lady, for a coffee morning in aid of Red Nose sport relief, which didn’t happen, because our nursing home is closed to non-essential visitors, hence, the staff got to eat them! The mug is mine, bought for me by a previous colleague, I like the sentiment, even though Fridays don’t hold the same significance for those that work in the care industry!

Both however are pink & suitable for today’s rainbow colour.