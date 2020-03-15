Previous
Next
Tea Break by carole_sandford
208 / 365

Tea Break

I took this at work on Friday with today’s rainbow in mind. The cakes were made by our admin lady, for a coffee morning in aid of Red Nose sport relief, which didn’t happen, because our nursing home is closed to non-essential visitors, hence, the staff got to eat them! The mug is mine, bought for me by a previous colleague, I like the sentiment, even though Fridays don’t hold the same significance for those that work in the care industry!
Both however are pink & suitable for today’s rainbow colour.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
And very tasty it was too.
March 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise