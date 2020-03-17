Sign up
210 / 365
Predominantly Orange!
Stole this idea from Phil, but took it a bit further & added a stem!
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1778
photos
147
followers
140
following
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
17th March 2020 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
rainbow2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
Very creative :)
March 17th, 2020
Mariana Visser
I like what you did here
March 17th, 2020
Diana
ace
How clever
March 17th, 2020
